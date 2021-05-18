Black Fungus Menace: Two patients found in Burhanpur, referred to Indore

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur reported two cases of Black Fungus or mucormycosis infection on Tuesday. First case was reported at Dapora village, where doctors detected early symptoms in a corona winner.

Another case was detected at Burhanpurís District Hospital, where an undertreatment patient of corona complained of early symptoms. District collector Praveen Singh said that doctors referred both the patients to Indore.

Singh appealed all the people to approach doctor as soon as they found any symptoms related to the Black Fungus. Burhanpur administration is on high alert as districts in Maharashtra which shares borders with MP have reported more than 200 Black Fungus cases in past few days.

Two cases reported in Mahidpur village of Ujjain district

Mahidpur: Two cases of Black Fungus infection were detected in Mahidpur village of Ujjain. Both the patients who were taken to Ujjain were referred to Indore for treatment. In the first case, Palwa village panchayat sarpanch Govind Sharma underwent a successful operation for the infection at Indoreís private hospital. MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan sanctioned Rs 3 lakh for treatment of Sharma.

One person from Jodana village also underwent successful operation in Ujjain after he complaint of Black Fungus infection.