Bhopal: CM tells officials to set up task force to deal with black fungus, 10,000 injections to arrive soon

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the officials to form a task force to treat mucormycosis or black fungus disease. The task force should consist of the health minister, medical education minister, ACS of departments concerned, PS, ENT specialist Dr SP Dubey, Dr Lokendra Dave and other specialists. The team should immediately plunge into action, he said.

Chouhan said that the patients with the symptoms of black fungus or mucormycosis should be diagnosed at the initial stages and treated accordingly. The work should be turned into a mass movement and every district should have a centre for testing the disease, Chouhan said. According to him, private doctors should also be consulted for treating black fungus.

Chouhan said that the disease was being treated free of cost in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa medical colleges. Private hospitals should also be identified for treating the disease, if they have the facilities, he said.

The chief minister made the statements in a video-conference at his residence on Tuesday. He said that the Amphotericin-B injection used to treat black fungus may be given to private hospitals besides the government-owned ones subject to availability. Nearly 10,000 injections will soon be available, he added.