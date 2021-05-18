Madhya Pradesh: 170 test positive in Ratlam district, district's tally touches 16,204 cases

Ratlam: Covid-19 cases have gone down in the district in last two days. As per official information, 170 people tested positive for corona on Tuesday evening.

Over 300 cases were reported in first twelve days of May. From May 13 to May 15 cases were in range of 200 per day and from May 16 figures have gone down to less than 200 cases per day.

On May 16 a total of 190 new cases were found and on May 17 evening a total of 170 new cases were added. District's tally touched 16,204 cases on Tuesday evening. Among them 5,397 cases have been found in the first seventeen days of May which is 33.3 per cent of the tally in the district during May. Ninety-three containment areas have been notified in last seven days here.

CM in city to review corona situation

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit here on Wednesday to review Covid-19 situation in the district. CM will reach Ratlam by helicopter at Banjali Air Strip at about 12.30 pm. He will stay here for over an hour. During video conferencing with the members of the Crisis Management Group, CM had informed about his visit.