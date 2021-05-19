Bhopal: Many still violating curfew, giving lame excuses when caught, say cops

BHOPAL: Itís unfortunate that despite knowing the severity of corona cases, people are regularly spotted disregarding Covid protocol during curfew and moving around the city without a valid reason, and when caught, coming up with lame excuses, said cops on duty in the capital city.
Police teams have been deployed at various checkpoints to prevent people from venturing out from home during the curfew. But it has been noticed that police teams are struggling in controlling people as they are often seen arguing and confronting police when asked why they were out on the streets.
As per the guidelines, police may impose a fine if people are found moving without valid reason during the curfew. Especially, in Old City, police are finding it difficult to control the traffic on the roads.
SP (North) Vijay Kumar Khatri said, "We are handling the situation for more than a month. It is Janta curfew so people are supposed to realise their duty toward society. Police have been deployed in the city to prevent pubic movement but at the same time, the onus lies on people who have shown great patience and we expect the same from everyone for few more days."
At Kilol Park, a heavy police force has been deployed to check traffic, but people are moving around with their entire families at a time when the state capital is under curfew and people are being discouraged to celebrate festivals in public due to the severity of corona cases.
Similar is the case with Lily talkies where heavy police force remains deployed for the same purpose but people still come out of their homes due to petty reasons.