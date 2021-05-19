Bhopal: Many still violating curfew, giving lame excuses when caught, say cops

BHOPAL: Itís unfortunate that despite knowing the severity of corona cases, people are regularly spotted disregarding Covid protocol during curfew and moving around the city without a valid reason, and when caught, coming up with lame excuses, said cops on duty in the capital city.

Police teams have been deployed at various checkpoints to prevent people from venturing out from home during the curfew. But it has been noticed that police teams are struggling in controlling people as they are often seen arguing and confronting police when asked why they were out on the streets.