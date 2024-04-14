Bhopal: Former RGPV V-C Undergoes Health Check-Up In Jail

RGPV |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former vice-chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) professor Sunil Kumar Gupta, who is currently on judicial remand in connection with the financial irregularities of Rs 19.48 crore, underwent a health check-up in the jail hospital on Saturday.

He told the attending doctor that he was having heart blockage and even furnished an old treatment letter to prove his claim.

The jail authorities were awaiting a report from the medical team and if all is fine then Gupta will be shifted to the general prison on Sunday. “In the cell, he will be kept with other common prisoners as he is an under-trial prisoner,” a senior jail officer said.

In the meantime, Gupta casually interacted with some jail officers and claimed his innocence in the case. He is facing the charge that he in connivance with other accomplices deposited the university’s Rs 19.48 crore into personal accounts, thus cheating the institution to the tune of crores of rupees.

Search on for two main accused

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is making all efforts to arrest two more main accused, including former registrar RS Rajput and former financial controller Rishikesh Verma.

Their family members were being interrogated by the SIT members but so far, they are yet to get any clue. “The family members of Rishikesh Verma have left their house and have started to live at some other place,” the police sources said.

The family members of Rajput and Verma said that the accused have not contacted them after fleeing from the home. The SIT is also searching them outside the state.