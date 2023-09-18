Bhopal: Former MLA Mamta Meena Quits BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former legislator of the BJP from Chachaura, Mamta Meena, has announced her decision to quit the party.

She got angry with the BJP bosses for giving a ticket to Priyanka Meena from Chachaura. She may join the Aam Aadmi Party and fight the ensuing election. According to Mamta, she will visit the BJP office in Bhopal on Monday and submit her resignation.

She took out a Janadesh Yatra in Chachaura and announced her decision to leave the party. The party has given the ticket to a parachute candidate, Mamta said. According to Mamta, she has been working for the BJP for many years, but the party has insulted her.

The party has ignored both Uma Bharti and her by not inviting them to the Jan Ashirwad Yatras. Since she is being ignored by the party for a long time, she has decided to leave the BJP, Mamta said.

In 2013, Mamata defeated the brother of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Lakshman Singh. But she lost the election 2018.

