Bhopal: Former CM Holds Janata Durbar At His New Residence | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held Janata Durbar at his new residence after vacating the CM House on Wednesday. Chouhan held the Janata Durbar for the first time after resigning from the post of Chief Minister. Chouhan vacated CM House on Wednesday and shifted to 74-Bungalow.

Whenever he is in Bhopal, he will interact with the people at his new office from 11am to 12:30pm to listen to their problems, Chouhan said. Many people, including school children, reached his first Janata Durbar. Romti Bai, who came from Budhni, complained to him about sand mafias, saying they drive dumpers through her farmlands.

The woman further said whenever she complained about it to the SDM, he only ‘misbehaved’ with her. Another woman said she had not received the amount of the Ladli Behna Yojna. Interacting with the children, Chouhan advised them to work hard for their studies and earn a name for the nation.

Besides Budhni, people from many other places came to his Janata Durbar. Those who are associated Chouhan said the purpose of Janata Durbar was to interact with the ordinary people and listen to their problems, and find a solution, after discussing those problems with the officials concerned.