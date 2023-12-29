 Bhopal: Former CM Holds Janata Durbar At His New Residence
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Former CM Holds Janata Durbar At His New Residence

Bhopal: Former CM Holds Janata Durbar At His New Residence

Whenever he is in Bhopal, he will interact with the people at his new office from 11am to 12:30pm to listen to their problems, Chouhan said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Former CM Holds Janata Durbar At His New Residence | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held Janata Durbar at his new residence after vacating the CM House on Wednesday. Chouhan held the Janata Durbar for the first time after resigning from the post of Chief Minister. Chouhan vacated CM House on Wednesday and shifted to 74-Bungalow.

Whenever he is in Bhopal, he will interact with the people at his new office from 11am to 12:30pm to listen to their problems, Chouhan said. Many people, including school children, reached his first Janata Durbar. Romti Bai, who came from Budhni, complained to him about sand mafias, saying they drive dumpers through her farmlands.

Read Also
Bhopal: Ex-CM Shivraj Vacates CM House For Mohan Yadav; Wife Sadhna Welcomes Him With Tilak At 74...
article-image

The woman further said whenever she complained about it to the SDM, he only ‘misbehaved’ with her. Another woman said she had not received the amount of the Ladli Behna Yojna. Interacting with the children, Chouhan advised them to work hard for their studies and earn a name for the nation.

Besides Budhni, people from many other places came to his Janata Durbar. Those who are associated Chouhan said the purpose of Janata Durbar was to interact with the ordinary people and listen to their problems, and find a solution, after discussing those problems with the officials concerned.

Read Also
MP: Amit Shah Expresses Grief Over Guna Bus Fire Incident
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Former CM Holds Janata Durbar At His New Residence

Bhopal: Former CM Holds Janata Durbar At His New Residence

Bhopal Municipal Coorporation Team Faces Threats During Anti-Encroachment Drive, FIR Filed  

Bhopal Municipal Coorporation Team Faces Threats During Anti-Encroachment Drive, FIR Filed  

MP Polity: Ministers Passing Time By Meeting Friends, Receiving Congratulations, Visiting Temples

MP Polity: Ministers Passing Time By Meeting Friends, Receiving Congratulations, Visiting Temples

MP: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Expresses Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In Guna Road Accident...

MP: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Expresses Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In Guna Road Accident...

MP: Transport Commissioner, District Collector, SP Transferred Over Guna Bus Accident

MP: Transport Commissioner, District Collector, SP Transferred Over Guna Bus Accident