Bhopal: For earning moolah and adding weight to your resume

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Being a student means always being on a tight budget. Therefore, many school and college students look for side hustles to generate pocket money by doing part-time jobs. There are various skills that you can learn; they’ll add up to your resume and will get you a little side cash too. There are various creative side hustles like content writing, photography, video editing, and graphic design, proofreading, director, copy writer that students can easily pursue with the help of the internet.

Initially, anyone can earn about 2000–20.000, depending on the projects. And the good thing is that all these jobs are work-from-home affairs, so you don’t even have to juggle between the office and school. These jobs are not only creative but flexible as well. The schedules and environments are ideal for the busy schedule of a student, as most of the people work as freelancers or part-timers here.

Here are the five skills that you should learn: Content Writing The beautiful thing about content writing is that you don't need to take a special course if you already know how to write in English. Apoorva, a 19-year-old college student is earning around 15,000 a month just by writing content for various organisations.

Graphic Design Consider becoming a graphic designer if you have a passion for colour schemes and good design and if you enjoy art and technology. Photography If photography is your thing, don’t just stop; keep it as a hobby. Start a part-time photography business in your town or city! Put together a portfolio, then advertise your services to local families and your fellow students. Harsh Pandey, 20 is earning around Rs 18,000 by clicking pictures on various subjects and different organisations.

Proofreading Think you’ve got an eye for detail, a strong grasp of grammar, and a good knowledge of the English language? If so, proofreading may be the perfect side hustle for you! Anushka, 23 is working as a proof-reader for various organisations and earning more than Rs 20,000 a month. Video Editor If you know how to edit video clips, especially short ones, then you’re in for a lot of cash.

As every organisation shifts towards social media, the requirement for a video editor has also increased. Richa Singh, a college student is working as an intern at a sports info website, she edits, produces and makes videos for the organisation and earns around Rs 10,000 a month.

