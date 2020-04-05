Bhopal: FIR yet to be registered against Jamaatis for not informing arrival from Nizamuddin

BHOPAL: The district seems to be making difference in taking legal action against those tested positive for covid-19.

More than 20 Jamaatis tested positive have arrived at the city. A few of them have come from abroad, and a few others from Nizamuddin area in Delhi.

Nevertheless, after coming to Bhopal, those Jamaatis have not informed the police about their arrival in the city, according to rules.

Despite being afflicted by the disease, they remained in a mosque and met many people. Nevertheless, the district administration has yet to register an FIR against anyone.

An FIR was, however, registered against KK Saxena, the second covid-19 positive case in the city.

It was alleged, that Saxena was spreading the virus and was not cooperating with the administration.

The local police are keeping off from taking action against the Jamaatis, nevertheless.

According to ADG, Upendra Jain, if an FIR is registered against the Jamaatis they have to be confined to Bhopal, but he wants them to leave the state capital after they are cured.

Jain said there was no question of registering FIR against the IAS officers, because they were afflicted by the disease while they were working.

Details Jamaatis being traced: Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the administration began to search for details of the Jamaatis.

Chouhan said that their call details were searched, and that those who would try to hide the details would not be spared.

The police are trying find out the places where they had stayed after coming from Delhi, Chouhan said, adding that, law will make no difference while taking action against the guilty.

Action will also be taken against those who were tested positive for covid-19 at a Shraddha ceremony in Morena, he said.