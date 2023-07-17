Bhopal: FIR Registered Against Two Teachers

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior police have registered a case against two teachers of Fort View School for thrashing class 8 student, police said on Monday.

The 12-year-old boy died in a hospital on Sunday as he fell ill after allegedly being beaten up by a teacher. The boy's family alleged that he died after he was severely beaten by teacher Akbar Khan for not completing his homework on July 12. The boy was forced to sit like a chicken while another teacher Sonu Shrivastav beat him with a stick. Four days later, the boy passed away.

Gwalior SP Rajesh Singh Chandel told Free Press that the boy was allegedly beaten on July 12. After that, his parents took him to different hospitals for treatment. After his death on Sunday morning, parents approached police and told them that their son was beaten to death by two teachers of the school.

According to SP, legal recourse will be taken based on the cause of death mentioned in post-mortem report. Two teachers Akbar Khan and Sonu Shrivastav have been booked under IPC provisions on the complaint of deceased boy’s father Koka Singh Chouhan.

