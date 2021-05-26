Bhopal: Fear of death keeps villagers away from getting vaccinated

BHOPAL: More than 10 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the state. Most of the people vaccinated are from the urban areas, because the residents of the rural areas are still scared of the vaccine. Many people in the rural areas believe that the vaccine causes death. Besides, there a notion among some people that a person is afflicted with Covid-19 after getting vaccinated. Some people even think that the anti-corona vaccine weakens the body.

A resident of Hoshangabad, Mahesh, says that an acquaintance of his has died because of the corona vaccine. He further says that all the family members of his acquaintance were afflicted with the virus, but the only one who died was given the first dose of the vaccine.

Arvind, who lives in a village near the state capital, says that, as he is not suffering from any disease, there is no question of his being vaccinated.