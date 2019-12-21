Bhopal: FDA collects 5 more samples of Sanchi milk

BHOPAL: Intensifying the anti-adulteration campaign against state government flagship milk brand Sanchi, five more samples of Sanchi milk from 5 different milk booths were collected from different places on Saturday.

Besides, awareness drive was conducted among 500 street food vendors under the anti-adulteration drive.

Just a week ago, Sanchi milk tanker was seized on ground of adulteration. Urea was also recovered from spot and urea was found in the test of milk samples which were collected from the spot.

Administration has already taken action with arrest of the driver. Besides, many officials are under scanner. Crime branch has busted the racket and action is underway against the guilty. Tanker was immediately blacklisted.

FDA inspector DK Verma said, “So far 551 samples of paneer, mawa, and other food items were collected for testing. Simultaneously we are raising awareness in street food vendors.”