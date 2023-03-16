Bhopal: Failure to pay fees never came in the way of children, thanks to MP Child Rights Protection Commission

Representative Image | File Photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A class 10 student had approached MP Child Rights Protection Commission (CRPC) with the complaint that she was denied admit card for the examinations, as she failed to pay the fees.

The girl told the commission that if she failed to take the examinations, her future would be at stake. After the intervention of the Commission in the matter, the girl student is now able to appear for the exam. She is not the lone student to have sought the intervention of the Commission. The Commission has received around 10 fee-related cases in the past three months.

Similarly, a girl student of grade 8 of a private school located at Kolar Road reached the Commission saying that she was expelled from the school as her father didn’t pay her fees for a long time. After the intervention of the commission, the school agreed to take the fees in installments and her father too agreed to continue her study.

In another case, ,even after paying the fees online, a student of class 9 in BHEL was not allowed to appear in the examination due to a technical glitch. The commission intervened and the student was able to take the exams. Both the school and the parents have been asked to double-check their records.

Member of the Commission Nivedita Sharma said that during the Corona period and after, the cases of disputes between the school and the parents regarding fees and other issues are coming. “Protecting the rights and welfare of the children are important for us. In case of any dispute, the children cannot be deprived of the right to education. In such a situation, we try to find a middle way,” Sharma said.

