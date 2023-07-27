Bhopal: Executive Director Of CEDMAP Booked For Forging Fake Documents To Gain Appointment To The Post

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Nagar police have registered an FIR against the executive director of the entrepreneurship development centre (CEDMAP) for forging fake documents to gain appointment to the post, the police said on Thursday.

Earlier, a case regarding the same had been filed at the Bhopal district court, after which the court directed the MP Nagar police to register an FIR against the accused, the police added.

Investigating officer (IO) Anand Singh Parihar said that on March 17, 2021, the CEDMAP had rolled out a vacancy for the post of executive director. The befitting person for the post was also required to be holding a package of Rs 15 lakh per annum to be eligible to apply for the post.

He then said that a woman named Anuradha Singhai forged a fake salary slip and other documents, to apply for the post. Later, she was recruited by CEDMAP to the post of the executive director.

When the police launched a probe into the case, they learnt that Singhai had laid an NGO earlier, where she had no fixed income.

Even after bagging the post of executive director at CEDMAP, she continued with the NGOs, which is a gross violation of the rules. The police are probing the case at length, after which Singhai would be arrested, IO Parihar said.

