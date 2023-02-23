Bhopal: Even after 6 months of National Games, athletes still await prize money, certificate

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly six months have passed since the 36th National Games 2022 concluded in Gujarat but the state government has not released the promised award money to the medal winners.

Before the National Games 2022 started in September, the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare (DSYW) announced that it would increase the prize money to Rs 5 lakh for gold medal winners and Rs 3 lakh and Rs 20,000 for both silver and bronze medallists. They also announced that they would give certificates to the athletes who got the fourth or fifth place in the 2022 National Games. The athletes celebrated the announcement but as they waited for about six months, they are quite disappointed.

Even the certificates from the 2022 National Games have not been distributed to the athletes who participated and won medals there. A 298-member contingent from MP participated in 25 different sport disciplines. In the country’s biggest multi-disciplinary sporting tournament, Madhya Pradesh got 7th place with 66 medals-- 20 gold, 25 silver, and 21 bronze. The Games began on September 29 and concluded on October 12.

On the condition of anonymity, a parent of an athlete told the Free Press, "Getting award money from the department has always been a hassle." We have to go there again and again to get the award money. In case of the National Games, we are yet to get the certificates, so how can we get the award money”

When asked about the same, Madhya Pradesh Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Ravi Kumar Gupta told Free Press, "These are major sports events; thus, we will organise a prize distribution ceremony for them in the near future." The winners will get cheques for the prize money and certificates.

