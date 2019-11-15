Bhopal: Encroachments near Ashima mall removed

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive near Ashima mall, on Friday.

At around 12 noon BMC team started seizing the illegal shops in the area.

One Jaswant Rao, who claimed to be a political leader entered into an argument with BMC team.

He even created ruckus in the area while the teams were seizing the shops.

The BMC team seized over 15 shops, makeshift kiosks and several four-wheelers.

The anti encroachment drive lasted for over an hour.

The shopkeepers and kiosk owners also staged a protest against the teams, but the action did not stop.

Over eight trucks of the materials were seized from the area. The team warned the shopkeepers not to operate in the area.