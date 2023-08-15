Bhopal: 'DPR Worth Crores Sent Under AMRUT-2 Yojana', Says Mayor Malti Rai

Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai said that Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a detailed project report (DPR) for funds under various heads of AMRUT-2 scheme ( Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation). She was addressing the public after hoisting the tricolour on the occasion of 77th Independence Day on Tuesday at BMC office at Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

Malti said that a DPR of more than ₹1000 crore has been sent for the sewage line in Bhopal while another DPR of ₹450 crore has been sent for strengthening the water supply network.

At 12 number bus stop, a tank of capacity 15 lakh litre worth ₹1.85 crore is being constructed, she added

The Mayor further said that 50 street lights worth ₹3.94 crore were distributed in 85 wards each.

Focus on sanitation work

Talking about the sanitation works being undertaken in the city she said, “More focus has been given on sanitation for Swachh Survekshan 2023. Consistent monitoring is being done on door- to- door garbage collection. Spot fines are also being imposed for violation of BMC administration rules and regulations set for proper sanitation.”

She added that for environment conservation BMC is operating 77 CNG public transport buses.

“BMC has made markets, hawker corners polythene free. Bittan market and New Market have been made polythene free. Besides, the hawker corner of Shivaji Nagar and Shahpura Food Street have also been made polythene free,” she said.