Bhopal: Doctors warn against gobar therapy against Covid-19

BHOPAL: Doctors have warned against ëcow dung therapyí and use of urine for protection against Covid-19, saying there is no scientific evidence for its effectiveness and it may cause other infections.

People are struggling to get hospital beds, oxygen, medicines and many are dying due to lack of treatment. In such situation, many are going to cow shelters once a week to cover their bodies with cow dung and urine in the hope that it would boost their immunity and help them recover from the coronavirus.

In Hinduism, the cow is a sacred symbol and for centuries Hindus have used cow dung to clean their homes and for rituals, believing it has therapeutic and antiseptic properties.