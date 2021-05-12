Bhopal: All ASI museums in the state will be closed till May 31

BHOPAL: All Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments, sites and museums in the state will remain closed till May 31, due to a surge in Covid -19 cases.

Earlier, the ASI had announced their closure up to May 15. The ASI said in its order, "In continuation to the office order of April 15, all centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under the ASI shall continue to be closed due to the present Covid-19 pandemic situation till May 31, 2021."

An order to this effect was issued by the ASI and was also tweeted by Union culture minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday.