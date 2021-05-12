Bhopal: All ASI museums in the state will be closed till May 31

BHOPAL: All Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments, sites and museums in the state will remain closed till May 31, due to a surge in Covid -19 cases.
Earlier, the ASI had announced their closure up to May 15. The ASI said in its order, "In continuation to the office order of April 15, all centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under the ASI shall continue to be closed due to the present Covid-19 pandemic situation till May 31, 2021."
An order to this effect was issued by the ASI and was also tweeted by Union culture minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday.
Superintending archaeologist, ASI, Bhopal Circle, Piyush Bhatt told Free Press that it had been decided to keep all ASI-protected monuments, sites and museums closed till May 31 due to the surge in corona cases in the state, as well as in the country. ìWeíve got the official order regarding the extension in the period of closure. Weíll be implementing it,î Bhat added.
There are 291 monuments and five museums, including under ASI, in the state. Out of the 291 monuments, 60 are living monuments.
Last year, too, all monuments and sites maintained by the ASI were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 17. They reopened in July with corona-protection protocols, such as mandatory wearing of masks, cap on the number of visitors and social distancing.
