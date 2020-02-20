Bhopal: Dist-level panels to address resentment among grassroots workers, says Deepak Babaria

These committees will look into the demands and take up the complaints of the grassroots workers and local leaders and ensure remedy at their level, said the AICC general secretary.

The appointments to the committees will be done shortly, assured Babaria. Party workers and local leader are coming to the PCC office with their grievances and complaints and often we have been told that the minister and Senior leaders were not listening to their matter and ignoring them, said Babaria.

The two committees at the district level will help to put a check on such complaints, said the Congress leader. Babaria said he would ask the ministers to pay attention to the issues of the party workers and senior leaders whenever they visit their respective districts.

The scheduled meeting of Babaria with ministers on Wednesday could not take place owing to ministers’ social engagements. The meeting has now been rescheduled to next week. The

Babaria advocates commissionerate system

Pitching for police commissionerate system in Madhya Pradesh, the AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria said all the metropolitan cities in Gujarat have introduced the system and it is working very successfully and yielded good results. The statement comes on the day when Chief Minister Kamal Nath put a hold on introducing the system in the state till further order.