Bhopal: Dist-level panels to address resentment among grassroots workers, says Deepak Babaria

BHOPAL: Amidst reports of the resentment among the Congress grassroots workers towards the ministers, the party organisation has decided to constitute district coordination committee and Vidhan Sabha coordination committee at district level.
State in charge and the AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria, while talking to media here on Wednesday, said that the two committees would be formed at the district level so that the party workers may not have to come to the state capital to get their issues redressed.
These committees will look into the demands and take up the complaints of the grassroots workers and local leaders and ensure remedy at their level, said the AICC general secretary.
The appointments to the committees will be done shortly, assured Babaria. Party workers and local leader are coming to the PCC office with their grievances and complaints and often we have been told that the minister and Senior leaders were not listening to their matter and ignoring them, said Babaria.
The two committees at the district level will help to put a check on such complaints, said the Congress leader. Babaria said he would ask the ministers to pay attention to the issues of the party workers and senior leaders whenever they visit their respective districts.
The scheduled meeting of Babaria with ministers on Wednesday could not take place owing to ministers’ social engagements. The meeting has now been rescheduled to next week. The
Babaria advocates commissionerate system
Pitching for police commissionerate system in Madhya Pradesh, the AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria said all the metropolitan cities in Gujarat have introduced the system and it is working very successfully and yielded good results. The statement comes on the day when Chief Minister Kamal Nath put a hold on introducing the system in the state till further order.
