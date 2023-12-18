Bhopal: Discom Asst Engineer Caught Accepting Rs 60,000 Bribe

representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police in Jabalpur caught an assistant engineer of discom while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a contractor in Jabalpur on Monday, an official said.

Jabalpur superintendent of police Sanjay Sahu said after completing work of installing an 11- KV power line and a transformer, the contractor wanted to hand it over to discom. Assistant engineer Shailendra Nath sought Rs 60,000 as a bribe from the contractor for completing the handover formality.

The contractor agreed to pay the amount, but at the same time filed a complaint with the anti-corruption agency. On Monday, the SPE laid a trap and caught the assistant engineer while accepting the bribe amount in his office, said Sahu. A case has been registered against Nath under Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

Three who snatched mangalsutra held, 1 is listed criminal

The Ratibad police on Monday arrested a listed criminal and two of his accomplices for snatching mangalsutra from a woman in Ratibad area on Saturday night, the police said. The police added that they had to sift through as many as 150 CCTV footages to nab the accused. Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava said complainant woman named Shanti Dev Bisht was a resident of Neelbad. On Saturday late night, she taking a night stroll with family.

Meanwhile, three bike-borne men arrived from behind and snatched her mangalsutra. Bisht and her kin had reported the case to the police on Sunday morning, after which the cops began investigating the case. The crime branch was also roped to identify the accused. The accused Furquan (23) is a listed criminal of Aishbad area and drives an e-rickshaw. His accomplices are Alpesh Khan and Yasin Khan. The police have recovered mangalsutra as well as the bike used in committing crime.