Bhopal: Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria Takes Oath In Tribal Attire; Kamal Nath Skips Day-1 Of Special Assembly Session

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal MLA from Congress, Dr. Vikrant Bhuria, reached the Madhya Pradesh assembly in traditional attire to take the oath of office on Monday. He was donning the tribal turban, white Dhoti-Kurta, and a black jacket with silver tribal embroidery work.

Beaming with confidence, he said to the Free Press that “we are fighting for the rights of tribals such as Jal, Jungle, and Zameen (water, forest, and land) and will raise our issues strongly in the house."

He added that the other concern for tribals is how to increase their education level and whether their children are getting the coaching facility or not.

Kamal Nath and Rakesh Singh skip the first day of assembly.

Former Chief Minister and MLA from Chindwara, Kamal Nath, skipped the first day of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, during which newly elected MLAs took the oath of office on Monday. It is learned that Nath had given an application to Protem Speaker Gopal Bhargava, seeking permission to remain absent from the assembly. He will take the oath of office later. From the BJP’s side, MLA Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur West also remained conspicuous by his absence in the assembly.

On Monday, newly elected MLAs took the oath administered by Protem Speaker Gopal Bhargava.