 Bhopal: Former CM Shivraj To Visit Delhi Tomorrow, Will Meet JP Nadda To Discuss Future Course
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the speculation about his future political career, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to visit Delhi on Tuesday. He will be meeting BJP national president JP Nadda.

This will be his first visit to Delhi after the BJP bounced back to power in Madhya Pradesh in the recently held assembly election.

It’s learned that JP Nadda will have a discussion with him over his future political career. The murmurs in the corridors of power are that he might be shifted out of Madhya Pradesh and may get some important portfolios in the Modi cabinet. Another possibility is that he may be given some important charge in the national organization of the BJP.

In fact, when Shivraj posted a video of him riding a tractor on a farm in Vidisha, social media users started speculating that he might become the next Union Agriculture Minister.

The clouds of haze over his political future are likely to get clear after his Delhi visit.

Since the BJP named Dr. Mohan Yadav as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, a large number of women have been disappointed. Several videos surfaced on social media, where the Ladli Behnas can be seen crying and hugging their 'bhaiya' Shivraj. They said that they voted for the BJP, thinking Shivraj would retain the CM chair.

