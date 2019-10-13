Bhopal: Discipline committee puts Diggy-Umang dispute in cold storage

BHOPAL: The discipline committee has put the dispute between ex-CM Digvijaya Singh and forest minister Umang Singhar into cold storage.

In his complaint to Sonia Singh alleged that Umangs had termed him a blackmailer. Following which the issue was assigned to the discipline committee.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had also met Sonia in this matter. The Committee had met four times but it did not discuss the issue and put it on hold. The Committee headed by AK Antony has ex-CM Motilal Vohra and Sushil Kumar Shinde as its members. Vohra met Singh to know his viewpoint and Umang was also called to make a submission. Since then, the matter has been put on hold. Sources say that Singh does not have sound political relations with any of the members of the Committee and they do not want to take action against Singh which would give political mileage to Singh.

Sources said that Umang has informed the central leaders of the party that Singh was interfering in the functioning of the government. Singh writes to ministers to develop pressure on the government and show his clout.

Diggy welcomes probe in plantation scam, without naming anyone: Singh welcomed the probe ordered by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) into the alleged plantation scam. Plantation was done by forest minister Umang Singhar on July 2, 2017. Singh, without naming Umang, tweeted that he welcomes the order to probe into plantation. Singh wrote that plantation was not done only in forest department but other departments too, which should be probed. The corruption done in ‘Namami Devi Narmade’ Yatra should also be probed. Singh wrote that merely 50,000 saplings were found during Narmada Parikrama.