Bhopal: Digvijaya Singh urges PM to develop BHMRC on the lines of PGI Chandigarh

BHOPAL: Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has come forward in campaign to save the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC). Singh has written letter to PM Narendra Modi to develop BMHRC like PGI Chandigarh.

Singh, in his letter has suggested that the BMHRC could be developed like PGI Chandigarh or JIPMER Puducherry. The Union government can nominate it as an autonomous PG college. This would attract best doctors in the institute that already has one of the best infrastructure including buildings and equipments.

BMHRC that was established in the year 2000 was developed as 350 bed super specialty hospital and had attracted best doctors from all over. Singh said in his letter that after year 2010 several private super specialty hospitals came up in Bhopal after which doctors found better job opportunities and left BMHRC.

Digvijay Singh has come forward after civil right and other citizen groups started a campaign to save the BMHRC.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:12 PM IST