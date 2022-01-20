Bhopal: Differently-abled will get ample self-employment opportunities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The differently-abled people in the state will be financially empowered by appointing them on vacant posts in government departments, seeking their appointment in large establishments and offering self-employment opportunities. This was stated by Sandeep Rajak after he took charge as Commissioner, Disabled Welfare, for the second time on Wednesday.

Rajak said there is no dearth of talent in differently-abled people. We are making efforts to make them self-reliant. We will ask district collectors, tehsil officials and district courts to allot a shop or a kiosk to them in their premises. We are working on developing self-employment schemes for them,' he added.

He said physically-challenged people will be encouraged if they show interest in sports. Only few sports are recognised in Paralympics. We are working to include the differently-abled in other sports as well. Many are taking interest in sports like blind cricket, wheel chair race and hand wrestling. We will soon coordinate with department of sports to admit eligible candidates in the academies and groom them as sportspersons.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 01:26 AM IST