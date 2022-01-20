Bhopal: MP sees 1400% rise in patients on oxygen support in 20 days

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Apart from a surge in Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, a cause of concern is the increase in the number of patients on oxygen support in the last 20 days. As on Wednesday, 84 Covid-19 patients were on oxygen support from January 1 this year. This was a jump of 1400% in just 20 days, as there were just 6 patients on oxygen support on January 1.

The health department officials, however, claimed that the situation was not alarming and under control. The number of patients on oxygen support remains under two digits even as the cases are on the surge in this third wave in Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

Deputy secretary (Health) Basant Kure said, Situation is not alarming in Madhya Pradesh. Only 84 Covid-19 patients are on oxygen support. Indore is contributing maximum number of patients to the state tally. People get worried when they test positive for the infection, however, the situation is not so bad.

Meanwhile, the active cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 43,973 with as many as 7,697 more people contracting the infection in the last 24 hours. †Indore led the state with 2047 cases in a single day followed by Bhopal which reported 1341 cases. Jabalpur reported 514 and Gwalior 642 cases. Sehore reported 185 cases, Sagar 233 , Ujjain 215 and Shivpuri reported 170 cases. With 5 more Covid deaths, the toll has increased to 10,552. Rewa, Jabalpur, Indore, Gwalior and Barwani reported 1 death each.

As many as 77414 samples were sent for testing. Positivity rate increased to 9.8 %.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:17 AM IST