Bhopal: Mahakaleshwar temple admin following dual policy, alleges Congress

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has accused the Mahakaleshwar temple administration of following dual policy by allegedly giving preference to ruling party leaders and celebrities in the temple.

For BJP leaders and celebrities there is one rule, while for the Congress leaders, the Ujjain temple administration has a different policy, said PC Sharma while talking to the media here on Wednesday.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath had asked the temple administration to allow him entry to the temple to take blessings from Lord Mahakal on January 15, however, the authorities refused citing the surge of corona cases, said Sharma. However, recently the BJP state president VD Sharma, governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan, Bollywood celebrity Sara Ali Khan were allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and offer prayers, he added.

Even the local BJP member of Parliament is raising the issue against the work done by the temple administration. The MP is asking action against the officials who violated the norms and also the Congress wants that the state government shall take action against such officials who violated the covid- protocol norms, he asked.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:09 AM IST