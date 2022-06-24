Bhopal: Department of Higher Education invites applications from guest scholars

Protesting guest scholars | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education has issued orders inviting applications from Guest Scholars for the academic session 2022-23 on Friday, said commissioner higher education, Deepak Singh. Guest Scholars’ can apply for their posting from July 1 depending on the vacancies in various colleges across the state. All decisions related to appointments of ‘Fallen Out’ guest scholars will be taken from the Commissioner’s office, added Singh.

The Guest Scholar Association, on the other hand, has termed the conditions mentioned in the order white wash.

“The government has promised that guest scholars won’t be removed but the order released on June 24 states that in case of appointment or transfer of permanent faculty, services of the guest scholar will be terminated,” said state president of Guest Scholars Association, Devraj Singh.

Singh added that following the implementation of New Education Policy, guest scholars were told that they would be absorbed in the department against vacant posts but this didn’t happen.

Media in-charge of the association, Ashish Pandey said that guest scholars have been discharging various duties from admissions in colleges, conducting examinations, evaluation, performing election duty besides teaching for the past 26 years.

“We have been discharging duties with complete honesty. We are demanding job security only from the government. Various government authorities including ministers had assured us of regularisation but we won’t see it happening,” said Pandey.

The guest scholars association has demanded regularisation of their jobs from the chief minister, as well.