Bhopal delegation bag 25 medals on day 2 at 50th Madhya Pradesh State Swimming Championship; tally 48  

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal swimmers bagged 25 medals including five gold medals on the second day of 50th Madhya Pradesh State Swimming Championship on Thursday, said the secretary of Bhopal Swimming Association, Ramkumar Khilrani.

Vaani Jain won two gold medals including one for 50 meter backstroke in group 3 girls’ category for the district after winning her first gold on the first day itself.

Ishita Parihar, Ananya Jain and Vidhi Jaiswal won one gold each in their respective events, he said.

Vidhi also won a silver medal in a separate event.

Aryan S Ganesh, who had won a gold medal on the first day, managed to secure two silver medals on the second day of the tournament.

Deval Sharma, Yashvika, Anvesh Singh, Sanidhya Chouksey, Prachi Joshi, Vijay Patel and Harshita Batham won one silver medal each.

Arya Namdeo, Ishan Dongre, Bhavneesh Batham, Vedant Singh Chouhan, Vishal Makoriya and Navya Singh bagged one bronze each at the championship.

Apart from the individual events, Bhopal team also bagged one silver medal each in men’s, women’s and group 1 and group 2 boys’ category of 4X100 relay race.

The Bhopal delegation had won 22 medals on the first day of the championship. The medal tally has now reached 48, said Khilrani.