Bhopal: Decomposed Body Of Tiger Recovered In Chicklod Jungle Area Of Raisen

Tiger corpse found inside a drain. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a missing feline was found in Chicklod jungle area of Raisen district on Sunday. The tiger carcass was highly decomposed. Forest officials are probing the tiger death incident.

Interacting with Free Press, Chief Conservator of Forest, Rajesh Khare said that it was in Ashapuri beat of Chiklodh range, tiger corpse was found inside a drain. It body of tiger is three to four days old. The search operation for tiger was launched on the basis of information.

Sources said that search operation continued for two days. On Saturday also, search was done for tiger but search operation was stopped in midway due to heavy rainfall. On Sunday, search was again conducted and it was during the noon hours that tiger body was spotted inside a drain.

The State Tiger Force (STF) has received some vital clues in connection with the tiger death case which is being fathomed as a poaching incident and it is following the lead. It is learnt that 60 to 70 personnel of STF are investigating the matter.

It was wild life activist Ajay Dubey who had alerted the forest officials that there is information that a feline had been shot at and its corpse had been hidden somewhere in Chiklodh jungles. He surmised that poachers have hidden the tiger somewhere so that its body shall get decomposed rapidly.

Chief Conservator of Forest, Rajesh Khare said to the Free Press that highly decomposed body of feline was recovered from the jungles of Ashapuri area. After autopsy, the dead body of feline was cremated. As body was highly decomposed hence it could not be known that whether it is a male or female tiger.

On being asked that wild life activist Ajay Dubey had apprehended that feline was killed by professional poachers, he said that so far, no bullet had been found. To ascertain the death reason, vital samples of feline will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory of either Sagar or Jabalpur.

Ajay Dubey, Wild Life Activist, said to the Free Press that his doubt that a tiger had been killed in the area of Chicklod jungles proved correct as a dead body of feline had been recovered. He further apprehended that at least three to four more tigers have been gunned down by the professional poachers. “The tigers are in danger in Raisen,” he asserted.