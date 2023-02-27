e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: DB Mall, Gammon India, govt offices lead BMC defaulters' list

Around 100 major defaulters owe crores of rupees to municipal body

MITHILESH PANDEYUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Bhopal Smart City owes Rs 14.7 crore to the BMC |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): While it resorts to all types of tactics when it comes to making recovery from the commoners, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) faces trying times in recovering dues from major defaulters, who are mightier as well, in the state’s capital. These government and private establishments owe crores of rupees to the civic body. 

Even the relaxations and rebates offered by the civic body did not persuade these defaulters which include government offices, commercial establishments, business houses and also political outfits to clear their outstanding towards the civic body.

Government department offices, state-run hospitals schools including Kendra Vidyalaya, Model Higher Secondary School, GPO, DFO, Shooting Academy, Equestrian Academy, AG Office, Police department, government press have defaulted on payments.

Besides, Railways - Bhopal Railway station and Rani Kamlapati station, DRM office, BHEL, Patrakar Bhavan have failed to pay their dues to the municipal body. The list also includes media houses, clubs and swimming pools.

DB Mall, a private entity, tops in list with Rs 27.9 crore dues. Similarly, the names of Gammon India (M/s Deepmala infrastructure and others builders also figure in list of 100 defaulters.  Even few individual owns tax dues of Rs 25 lakh. 

Government hospitals that have failed to pay their dues to the civic body include Hamidia Hospital, JP Hospital (district hospital), Katju Hospital, Gandhi Medical College(GMC), Bhopal, Indira Gandhi Hospital, Sultania Lady Hospital are in the list.

Political parties like BJP as well as Congress owe to BMC. While BJP has due of Rs 55 lakh, Congress has to pay Rs 35 lakh to BMC.

 Speaking on the matter, BMC deputy commissioner Sandhya Chaturvedi said, “BMC is making all efforts to recover dues from the major defaulters. Civic body taxes amounting to crores of rupees are pending against these establishments. We hope that BMC will succeed in recovering its taxes as per the law.” 

Top ten defaulters of BMC

Name                                    Dues

  • DB Mall                                Rs 27.9 crore

  • Smart City                            Rs 14.7 crore

  • GRP, Rly colony                  Rs 7.5 crore

  • M/s Deepmala (Gammon) Rs 7.3 crore

  • MES, Dronanchal Hills     Rs 7. crore

  • Kamla Nehru Hospital     Rs 3.9 crore

  • GMC, Bhopal                      Rs 3.7 crore

  • Hamidia Hospital              Rs 2.8 crore

  • Railway station                  Rs 2.4 crore

  • MPSRTC                                Rs 1.9 crore

