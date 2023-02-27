Bhopal: Tablets with Smart Cop app to be distributed to police for speedy investigation in Madhya Pradesh

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) will launch an initiative for speedy investigation of crimes. Tablets containing Smart Cop application will be distributed to police officials and personnel in the state, SCRB officials said.

The application will carry every detail of all criminals registered in the police records across the state, which will help police personnel to know about the accused on the spot of crime itself.

Besides, the data of all the vehicles and their owners will also be available in the application, which will assist police in tracing culprits involved in vehicle-lifting, which is on the rise in the state.

At present, police prepare digital record of crimes through Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS), which contains all crucial details of the matter, such as FIR, progress in investigation, photographs of crime spot and other details.

The Smart Cop app will be linked to CCTNS, after which all the beat incharge will be able to access data on crime spot and connect all the dots easily, to apprehend the accused in no time, SCRB officials said.

Bhopal police commissioner Makrand Deoskar said that more than 350 tablets would be distributed to head constables and those ranked above in Bhopal. Police personnel will be able to download app on their mobile phones too apart from accessing it on tablets.

By April end

Additional Director General of SCRB Chanchal Shekhar said that the initiative was aimed to make services more hi-tech. He added that the distribution of tablets would help those police personnel to probe cases who do not possess an android phone. The initiative will be implemented by April end, he said.