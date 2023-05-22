 Bhopal: Dastaan-e-Ghazal India Tour
Playback singer Pratibha Singh to perform

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jheeni re Jheeni fame playback singer Pratibha Singh Baghel will perform at Ravidnra Bhawan on May 27 under Dastaan-e-Ghazal India Tour 2023.

The concert is being organised for the first time in Madhya Pradesh. This is the second show in Bhopal after first show was organised in Mumbai recently. The event is conceptualised by Deewan-e-Khaas Ghazal.

“The tour promises to be an enchanting experience for audiences, immersing them in rich heritage and emotional nuances of ghazal,” said founder of Deewan-e-Khaas Ashish Srivastava. After Bhopal, it will be organised in Bengaluru and Delhi.

