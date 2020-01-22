Bhopal Crimes: 3 Umrah tour operators held for duping pilgrims of lakhs of rupees

Police found that around a dozen victims have been duped to the tune of Rs 18.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, a property dealer was booked by the Habibganj police for duping a woman to the tune of Rs 16 lakh in the name of providing land.

The police have booked Sunil Yadav who duped Aparjita Sharma of Trilanga area who provided Rs 16 lakh to the accused for buying land.

In her complaint the victim stated that she had purchased a land worth Rs 16 lakh from Sunil Yadav in the year 2010. The money was provided in parts to the accused. After the deal was struck, the victim asked for transfer of ownership by registering the property in her name.

However, the accused kept making excuses and never provided her the land. The accused and victim entered into an agreement but registry was not materialised by the accused for the land.