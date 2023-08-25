Bhopal: Crime Rises Ahead Of Festive Season | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra had said at a meeting that criminals should fear police, crime rate is on the rise in the city ahead of festival season.

Robberies at public places, burglaries in houses, thefts and instances of public bullying and nuisance have raised eyebrows as the indents have put a question mark on the ability of local police to keep crime in check.

Mishra’s objective of carrying out patrol marches in Bhopal to maintain law and order ahead of the festive season has not been fulfilled as some police station house officers (SHOs) are on leave.

Ayodhya Nagar thana inchrage has been suspended. Some station house officers who are on night duty, rest during the day and reach police station at night for some time and leave early from there.

Localities like Talaiyya, Hanumanganj, Chhola and Ashoka Garden have been reeling under the fear of listed criminals and miscreants where money extortions and robberies are rampant.

Worse, people accused of molestation and rape come out on bail to trouble the same victim again.

When contacted, additional police commissioner Awadhesh Goswami said law and order situation was under control in the state. “All police station house officers are keeping tabs on listed criminals, and offenders who are arrested,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)