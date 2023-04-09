Bhopal: Covid positive rate increases to 6.5% in state

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Covid positive rate increased to 6.5% in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. With 32 fresh Covid cases, active case tally went to 201 while 490 samples were sent for testing.

Bhopal reported 16 cases while Indore reported 7 cases. Gwalior, Sagar and Jabalpur recorded 1 each. Sagar and Ujjain reported two cases each. Bhopal led with 113 active cases followed by Indore with 45 active cases. Jabalpur reported 14 cases.

The daily positivity rate crossed five per cent of national average and stood at 5.63 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 3.47 per cent.