Bhopal: Covid ICU, Central lab at JP hospital soon

The district hospital, called the JP Hospital, is being upgraded with providing more facilities during pandemic time. Central laboratory and Covid ICU will be started soon in the hospital.

With start of this facility, 100 tests will be conducted free of cost. More tests for the patients will be conducted at district hospital without hassles. Similarly, an Intensive Care Unit is being set up for COVID patients in the hospital.

Besides, number of beds will be increased with oxygen supply facilities and ventilators. There is need for more beds for corona patients in state capital. So, the district hospital is best option for health department. ICU is being developed in the district hospital with all facilities.

JP Hospital civil surgeon Dr RK Tiwari said, “Preparations for both COVID ICU and central laboratory are in full swing in the hospital. With the start of central lab, it will benefit people as most tests will be conducted free of cost. Nearly 100 tests will be conducted in this laboratory. Similarly, COVID ICU will start soon.”