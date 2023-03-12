Bhopal: Corruption took place in appointments, say Congress, Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangthan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Youth Congress president Dr Vikrant Bhuria has levelled allegations of bribery and corruption in the appointments on the post of PESA coordinator at block and district level.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, Dr Bhuria said state government had invited applications to appoint 89 block coordinators and 20 district coordinators through CEDMAP. The recruitment was cancelled without giving reason. Later, it came to light that the appointments were made through outsource agency. “Women were not appointed and reservation procedure was not followed,” he added.

According to Bhuria, people who have been appointed follow particular philosophy and will not serve tribals. “They will work as BJP’s agents in Assembly elections to be held this year,” Dr Bhuria added.

The office bearers of Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangthan (JAYS) submitted memorandum to the district collectors across the state to protests against alleged corruption. To provide better facilities to the tribal people under PESA Act, the state government has taken several steps. Appointment of PESA coordinators is one of them.

The JAYS leader and MLA Heeralal Alawa told Free Press that Congress and JAYS had demanded a high-level inquiry into the appointments. They also demanded to check social media profile of the candidates who are appointed. They also demanded to cancel appointments and recruit afresh.

Read Also Khelo India Dus ka Dum: Bhopal Wushu artistes clinch five medals in Panna