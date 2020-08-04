Bhopal: Corona warrior in grip of virus, eight doctors test positive

BJP leader and former MLA Dhruv Narayan Singh has tested positive for the virus. He is among the ten people who have been diagnosed with the infection in Arera Colony on Tuesday virus. Of the people infected, five belong to the same family residing in E-2 Arera Colony.
City reported 165 positive cases on the day taking the corona tally to 7365. The number of fatalities stands at 190.
The day saw eight doctors testing positive in the state capital, while three medicos are from Gandhi Medical College, three others reside at Old Minal Residency. Mansi Hospital (Aishbag) and People's Hospital Campus have each reported one case.
Seven more positive cases have surfaced at Navi Bag Quarantine Centre, while Bairagarh reported five positives. Two more prisoners have been tested positive in District Jail, the total count till date stands at 20. AIIMS campus and MLA Quarters each reported one positive case.
Three persons, two of a family, have contracted the infection at Pebble Bay (Bagmugalia). Three members each of families at Ishrani Market, Khadaria Khachi, Raisen Road and Banjari Society have tested positive for the virus .
Two members each from families in Sidharth Lake City (Raisen Road), Bharat Nagar, Parika Parishar (Chuna Bhatti), in Galaxy City (Awadhpuri), Fortune Soumya and in Ektapuri (Ashoka Garden) were found infected.
One positive case has been reported from other posh colonies like Nadir Colony (Shymla Hills), Nilkanth Colony(Idgah Hills), Vidya Nagar (Hoshangabad Road), SBI Colony (Char Imli), Alkapuri, Shivaji Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Amaltas(Kolar), Aradhna Nagar( Nehru Nagar), Global Park City (Katara Hills), Soumya Vihar phase-1(Awadhpuri), Globus City (Chuna Bhatti), BDA Colony (Koh-e-Fiza), New Subhash Nagar, 25th Battalion, Trilanga, Sagar Silver Spring (SIRT College, Ayodhya by-pass).
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)