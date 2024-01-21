 Bhopal: Consecration Fervour Grips City Of Lakes
Bhopal: Consecration Fervour Grips City Of Lakes

Ram Setu replica made at Upper Lake; minister launches Sri Ram Lala Pran-Pratishtha Jan-Jagran Yatra.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Not only illumination of temples, various programmes were also held in the state capital ahead of Pran-Pratishatha of Lord Ram on Saturday. Common men joined various programmes like recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, Ram Bhajan, Sunderkand recitation at various temples. Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Vishvas Sarang launched Sri Ram Lala Pran-Pratishtha Jan-Jagran Yatra in Ashoka Garden.

Sindhu Sena made replica of Ram-Setu by floating stone-like structures made of thermocol balls at Sheetaldas Ki Bagia (Upper Lake). Visually impaired children recited Ram Bhajan in Bagmugalia. They are students of National Association for the Blinds, phase-III, Bagmugalia.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Besides, 101 varieties of sweets were prepared in addition to 11 quintal laddoos under monitoring of BJP leader Alok Sharma in Old City. These sweets will be distributed in Bhopal on the occasion of Pran-Pratishtha of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. Devotees lit 11k diyas at Jain Mandir Chowraha, Panchsheel Nagar, second number bus stop. Children in Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram costumes, peddled bicycles that depicted Lord Ram is on his way to Ayodhya.

