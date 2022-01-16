Bhopal: Conman posing as BHEL officer dupes engineer of Rs 6 lakh

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A conman lured an engineer into getting a permanent job in Bharat Heavy Engineering Limited and duped him of Rs 6 lakh, police said Sunday.

Govindpura police station in charge Ashok Singh Parihar told media that the engineer Shaid Noor has filed a complaint against Sanjay Soni. The complainant said that his aunt had met Soni, who introduced himself as deputy general manager in BHEL. The man claimed that he can get a job for Noor BHEL.

Soni called them at BHEL guest house. This made Noor and his aunt believe that he was working with BHEL. Noor was asked to deposit Rs 6 lakh in various instalments in a bank account, which he did hoping to get the promised job. When Noor did not receive the appointment letter, he mounted pressure on Soni, however, the latter started avoiding his calls. On failure to get any positive reply, Noor approached police and filed a complaint. Soni, is a resident of district Datia and was nabbed by the police for posing as an IPS officer in 2018

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:38 PM IST