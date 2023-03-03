Bhopal: Congress MLA Jitu Patwari suspended from remaining budget session

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the charges of lying and misguiding the assembly, Congress MLA from Rau (Indore) Jitu Patwari has been suspended for the remaining assembly budget session on Thursday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Narottam Mishra moved the proposal that Jitu Patwari should be suspended from the assembly, the move opposed by Opposition in strong manner.

Earlier while taking part in the discussion on Governor Speech, Jitu Patwari said Madhya Pradesh zoo has given 6 tigers, 5 lions, ghariyal to Reliance’s zoo in Jamnagar (Gujarat). In return, it received Lizard, birds, monkey etc. Narottam Mishra objected over the claim of Jitu Patwari. Earlier Jitu Patwari also earned the ire of treasury bench by alleging that State government had paid the bill of a programme in which food was served to BJP workers.

Amidst the hullaballoo, Narottam Mishra said that Jitu Patwari is in habit of lying and misguiding the house. Through the point of order, he demanded that such strict action should be taken against Jitu Patwari which should become an exemplary example. Earlier, countering the allegation of Jitu Patwari, Mishra also said that there is no lion in Madhya Pradesh and from where did Lion go (to Jamnagar) from Madhya Pradesh?. He requested Speaker to take everything in written from Jitu Patwari and Opposition members.

Urban Administration Department Minister Bhupendra Singh backed the demand of Narottam Mishra.

BJP and Congress MLAs kept on targeting each other and house plunged into the din. Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh, Congress MLAs including Bala Bachchan and other Opposition members accused government of giving the wrong replies of questions asked in the assembly.

Amidst the din, Speaker adjourned the house for five minutes. Later when house resumed, Speaker Girish Gautam asked Jitu Patwari to table the things in written in support of what he had said earlier. On matching the written content given in support of told in house by Jitu Patwari, Speaker said that there is difference between what was said and had been given in written. He asked Jitu to express regret in assembly but Jitu refused to budge down.

As Opposition created the hullaballoo, Speaker adjourned the house again. Later when house resumed, Speaker gave the verdict, suspending Jitu Patwari under section 264. After getting suspended, Jitu Patwari wanted to speak but Speaker said that after suspension, he could not allow him to speak inside the house.

Jitu Patwari has long tryst with controversies

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, who has been suspended for the remaining period of assembly budget session for lying inside the house, has a long tryst with controversies. He often hit the eye of controversy only to land in troubled waters.

Way back, during the time of the last assembly election, a video of him had gone viral on social media in which he is seen asking votes from people by saying that ‘Party Gai Tel Lene..save my reputation’.

Earlier in March 2007, he took to his twitter account to announce boycott of the Governor’s address. At that time, Congress had sidelined from him.

Earlier in the year 2020, he landed in controversy over his tweet , stating that BJP had given birth to five daughters –demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and recession, in its bid to give birth to son- ‘Vikas’ (Development). Later he had to clarify by saying that focus should have been given on the hidden message not the words. To defend himself, he said he had great respect for women. He also remained in controversy for using objectionable words against PM on his twitter post.

