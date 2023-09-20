Bhopal: Congress Holds Special Prayer At Launch Of Jan Akrosh Yatras

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Offering special prayers at temples, the Congress flagged off ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ from seven places in the state on Tuesday. Prominent party leaders will lead the yatra which will cover 114000 across all 230 Assembly constituencies in fifteen days. The Congress has launched its yatra at a time when the ruling BJP is holding its Jan Ashirwad Yatras in 210 assembly segments.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Dr Govind Singh reached the Ganesh temple at Sheopur and offered prayers before launching the Jan Akrosh Yatra. Similarly, in Harda, former Union Minister Suresh Pachauri, Pradeep Jain along with party leaders including Om Patel, RK Dogne, Ramu Tekam, Awadhesh Sisodia, Avni Bansal offered prayers at Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple for the success of the yatra. Former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh and All India Congress Committee Secretary Sanjay Kapoor, paid obeisance to Lord Mahamrityunjaya at temple on the Rewa fort premises and also worshiped Lord Ganesh before flagging off the yatra.

Former Union minister Arun Yadav, C P Mittal launched the yatra offering prayers at Lord Shri Jageshwarnath Dham in Damoh. Former minister and MLA Jitu Patwari, Narendra Nahta, state in-charge Kuldeep Indora and other leaders reached Pashupatinath temple in Mandsaur and after offering prayers began the Yatra. In Khargone, AICC Secretary and co-in-charge of the state, Sanjay Dutt, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, Vijayalakshmi Sadho and Umang Singhar, MLA Ravi Joshi, State Youth Congress President Vikrant Bhuria, MLA Mukesh Patel, former MLA Parasram Dandir performed Ganesh puja before starting the yatra. Former minister and MLA Kamleshwar Patel launched the Yatra after participating in special pooja at Lord Hanuman temple in Chitrangi. On this occasion, former MP Manik Singh, former MLA Saraswati Singh, were also present.

The Congress has launched its yatra at a time when the ruling BJP is holding five Jan Ashirwad Yatras across the state. The BJP Yatra is at the last leg covering 210 Assembly segments before culminating in Bhopal with Karyakarta Mahakumbh to be addressed by PM Narendra Modi on September 25.

Neither the BJP’s five Jan Ashirwad Yatras nor the Congress’s planned seven Jan Aakrosh Yatras are being launched or led by the women party leaders.