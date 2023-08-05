 Bhopal: Collisions On Roads, Blame Defunct Traffic Signals
Bhopal: Collisions On Roads, Blame Defunct Traffic Signals

Bhopal: Collisions On Roads, Blame Defunct Traffic Signals



Staff Reporter
Updated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Collisions On Roads, Blame Defunct Traffic Signals | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The red-light countdown and the green-light countdown at traffic signals in city abruptly skip numbers and end at zero in seconds, leaving commuters at signals confused about manoeuvring their vehicles from there.

The defunct signal results in collisions at few traffic signals in Bhopal. At other places, traffic gridlock occurs, leading to a chaotic situation. Traffic signals at Habibganj square does not display numbers.

It just shows the colour of signal due to which its status can be ascertained. However, seeing the colour of signal accurately at Habibganj square is difficult when the weather is too sunny.

The perplexity comes amid transfer of Bhopal traffic police incharge. Padm Vilochan Shukla, who assumed the charge on Friday, was unavailable for comment. He was unavailable on the Close User Group (CUG) number assigned to him too.

