Indore: AICTE Cautions Colleges Against Fraudsters

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moved by an avalanche of complaints, All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued a public notice cautioning higher education institutions about fraudsters making calls using the name of AICTE chairman and seeking confidential information about the institution.

The public notice read, “It has come to the notice of AICTE that some fraudsters are making fake calls to various universities /institutions /colleges using name of chairman, AICTE and asking them to provide telephone numbers (contact numbers) and confidential information about the institution.”

“In this regard, it is informed that the chairman, AICTE or any officer of AICTE is not contacting any university/institution or college for making any such demands. All the universities/institutions /colleges are hereby informed not to entertain any such call and immediately inform to assistant director, AICTE, Ph No 011-29581024 and also to respective police station with a copy to AICTE,” he said.

Chairman of AISECT college, Awadhesh Dave, said he too has received a phone call from a person claiming to be staff of AICTE chairman and seeking information about the college on a personal email address. “I had alerted the AICTE office about this,” he said. Another college director on condition of anonymity said that someone claiming to be a staffer at AICTE chairman’s office had sought a huge amount for suppressing a complaint against the college.

Read Also Indore: AICTE asks tech institutions to share info on unisex toilets for disabled

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)