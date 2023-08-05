Madhya Pradesh: Digital X-ray Machine Gathering Lying Idle At District Hospital

FPJ

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A digital X-ray machine worth lakhs of rupees is gathering dust at the district hospital.

When the machine was given to the hospital last year, the officials said patients would no longer face any problems.

One year has passed since the machine was installed, but the patients are not getting the benefit of this machine, since they go to private centres for X-ray.

X-ray reels not available

A large number of patients visit the district hospital daily. X-ray reels are provided only in police cases and in medico-legal cases, but those down with bone-related problems do not get this facility.

On the other hand, it is necessary to provide X-ray reels free of cost to Ayushman card holders.

Patients not getting lift facility

To provide facilities to patients, four lifts were installed at the district trauma centre.

Initially, the lifts functioned only for a few months. Since the lifts have stopped, the patients and their relatives are faced with problems.

When the issue was put up before civil surgeon Dr Praveer Gupta, he said digital X-ray was being made available on mobile phones, but some patients gave wrong numbers.

They may not have got the X-ray report, and if the patients are forced to get their photographs on the monitor, he will speak to the employees to know the problems, Dr Gupta said.

