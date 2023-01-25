Bhopal: Collection agent assaulted, robbed of Rs 7 lakh cash

e-Paper Get App
Three booked

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three unidentified bike-borne men attacked a man and robbed him of Rs 7 lakh in Bairagarh locality of the city late Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday.

Bairagarh police station house officer (SHO), Dinesh Pratap Singh said complainant Daulat Parwani (52), who works as a collection agent was heading towards his home late at night on his two-wheeler, when three bike-borne men intercepted him. The man riding pillion hit Parwani with a stick. The man fell off his two-wheeler when the stick struck his head.

One of the accused then took Parwani’s scooter and fled away; the two other accused also escaped on their bike. Parwani had kept Rs 7 lakh in cash in the dicky of  his two-wheeler. The accused later left his two-wheeler in Gandhi Nagar area but made away with cash.

Parwani sustained injuries on the head and was rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals. The police were informed, who traced Parwani’s vehicle, but found the cash missing from the dicky.  

The police have begun investigating the matter by sifting through the CCTV footage installed in the area, SHO Singh said. 

article-image

