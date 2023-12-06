Bhopal: CM Visits Night Shelters, Inquires About Facilities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came out on streets amid chilly weather and took stock of the arrangements made for the citizens at two night shelters of the capital.

He reached night shelter located near Yadgar-e-Shahjahani Park and inspected arrangements there. He interacted with citizens living there and inquired about arrangements and provision of warm clothes to protect from cold.

He said there would be arrangements for health check-up in night shelters.

The chief minister talked to Bhupendra Sahu of Sagar, Dashrath Prasad of Hoshangabad, Deepak of Jabalpur, Surendra Sharma of Bhopal and Babulal Kushwaha of Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) and took information about the arrangements.

CM tasted the food being provided to the citizens at night shelter and also saw its quality. The night shelter has a capacity of about 400 beds. At present, 200 citizens live here.

The chief minister visited the night shelter situated in Hamidia Hospital complex and got information about the arrangement of beds, warm clothes and food for citizens. Dalpat Singh Yadav of Narsinghpur district and Sonu of Bhopal told CM that they are getting necessary facilities in the night shelter.

Prerna Seva Trust also provides assistance in arranging food in this night shelter of Hamidia Hospital. Today 23 citizens are taking advantage of the arrangements in the night shelter with a total capacity of 66 beds.