Bhopal: CM to launch de-addiction campaign today

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch a statewide de-addiction campaign on Gandhi Jayanti.

A state-level programme has been organised at Lal Parade Ground of Bhopal, which will begin at 12.30 pm.

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, former Chief Minister Sadhvi Uma Bharti, State Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Minister Prem Singh Patel, founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth and Patanjali Ayurved Swami Baba Ramdev, President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission Kamlesh Patel Daji, Pro Vice Chancellor of Dev Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya Gayatri Parivar Dr Chinmay Pandya and National Organisation Secretary of Arogya Bharti, Dr Ashok Varshney will be specially present. The campaign will continue till November 30.

During the campaign to be organised by the Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department, meetings and oath-taking programmes will be held in every town and village to make people aware of lethality of toxic substances in which information will be given about the initial symptoms of a person who is attracted towards drugs along with sharing the experiences of people who gave up addiction. De-addiction camps will be organised during the campaign and information will be given about services being provided by De-addiction Helpline 14446.

Support of celebrities along with religious leaders, social organisations, voluntary organisations will also be taken in the campaign. Various activities will be conducted in the campaign to build up the atmosphere along with programmes in schools, colleges. District- level committees have been constituted under the chairmanship of Collector for the de-addiction campaign in all the districts.

In November, there will be a 6-day programme and activities in schools and colleges. On the first day, there will be a lecture, presentation, and screening of a short film. On the second day, there will be an essay competition on the topic, Letter by students to their close ones. On the last day, winners will be awarded.

Read Also Bhopal: Lawyers abstain from work to protest against lathi charge